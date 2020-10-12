Global  
 

'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title win

BBC News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after winning their first NBA title in a decade.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: 'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this': Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers on NBA title

'Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this': Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers on NBA title 01:10

 Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant has congratulated his team Los Angeles Lakers for winning the NBA title, but admitted she wishes he and their late daughter Gianna Bryant had been here to witness the triumph.

LeBron James Doused in Booze In Crazy Locker Room Party, FaceTimes Mom

 The parade is on hold, but the Lakers locker room celebration Sunday night was LIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTT!!!! LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo,..
TMZ.com

Lakers Fans Arrested in Post-Victory Madness at Staples Center

 Cops arrested 67 people outside Staples Center in L.A. Sunday night -- in a crazy celebration that had everything from fireworks to a guy in an actual plastic..
TMZ.com
LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published
Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris [Video]

The Los Angeles Lakers dedicate their NBA Finals victory to the late Kobe Bryant

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:01Published

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship [Video]

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win [Video]

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

LeBron James pays tribute to his mother on FaceTime following championship: 'I hope I continue to make you proud'

 Basking in glory of his fourth NBA championship Sunday, Finals MVP LeBron James FaceTimed his mother, Gloria, reflecting on how she's inspired him.
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant posts emotional congrats to Lakers: 'Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this'

 Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional message congratulating the Los Angeles Lakers following the franchise's 17th NBA championship on Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron [Video]

SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:03Published
LeBron Looks To Deliver Lakers Their 17th Title Friday In Definitive Tribute To Kobe [Video]

Donning their “Black Mamba” uniforms in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out the Miami Heat in game 5 of the NBA Finals Friday night and win their 17th..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:16Published
Anthony Davis clutch as Lakers now one win away from a title [Video]

SportsPulse: This is why the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis. After another strong performance from their big man in Game 4, Los Angeles is one win away from clinching its first title since 2010.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:06Published

