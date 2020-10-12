RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders best XI - RCB vs KKR LIVE at 7:30 PM
In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams are on 8 points from 6 matches and have a chance to equal the points tally...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace..
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..