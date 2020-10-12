Global  
 

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders best XI - RCB vs KKR LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Royal Challengers...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik's side looks to keep winning momentum against Virat Kohli & Co.

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik's side looks to keep winning momentum against Virat Kohli & Co. 04:02

 In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams are on 8 points from 6 matches and have a chance to equal the points tally...

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK [Video]

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published

