White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirus

WorldNews Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirusThe White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities. On Saturday night White House Navy Cmdr Dr...
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Cookeville woman invited to White House for President Trump's speech

Cookeville woman invited to White House for President Trump's speech 01:47

 A Cookeville woman was invited to The White House as President Donald Trump gave a speech days after he was discharged from a hospital for COVID-19.

