Kobe Bryant in Lakers’ hearts, on their minds after winning NBA title

WorldNews Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant in Lakers’ hearts, on their minds after winning NBA titleNow it’s done. The torch has been passed again, handed from George Mikan to Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal to Bryant and Pau Gasol and now to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. One must imagine Bryant proud, smiling and cheering. The Lakers won their record-tying 17 NBA championship with a commanding 106-93 victory Sunday over the Miami Heat in the decisive Game 6 of the Finals, a win that was 10 years in the making, through toil and turmoil and through one unimaginable loss. Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in January shook Laker Nation, Southern California and the entire...
News video: Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win 01:20

 LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris [Video]

Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers dedicate their NBA Finals victory to the late Kobe Bryant

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship [Video]

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title win

 The Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after winning their first NBA title in a decade.
BBC News

Street celebrations after Lakers' victory [Video]

Street celebrations after Lakers' victory

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's a first title in a decade and marks a 4th championship ring for LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title [Video]

Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Los Angeles Lakers -- 'Memba Them?!

 'Memba these Los Angeles Lakers ... In honor of the NBA finals we are going back in time to remember some of the most iconic players to hit the court! With Lake..
TMZ.com

At 48, Shaquille O'Neal reveals he just voted for the first time ever

 "In other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good," he said.
CBS News

Shaquille O'Neal Admits, 'I Just Voted For the First Time, Feels Good!'

 "I'm honest, I've never voted in my life. This is my first time voting." That's Shaquille O'Neal dropping a Shaq-sized bombshell -- confessing he's NEVER voted..
TMZ.com
LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal [Video]

LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal

LeBron James and Anthony Davis become the first LA Lakers duo since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to score more than a combined 60 points in an NBA Finals game.

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal with NBA Finals scoring feat

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.
USATODAY.com

Dr. David Ho: The AIDS pioneer shifts to COVID-19

 Now working on monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19, the virologist gained recognition in the 1990s for treating Magic Johnson. He first appeared on 60..
CBS News

Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”

 Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News

