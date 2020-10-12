|
Kobe Bryant in Lakers’ hearts, on their minds after winning NBA title
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Now it’s done. The torch has been passed again, handed from George Mikan to Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal to Bryant and Pau Gasol and now to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. One must imagine Bryant proud, smiling and cheering. The Lakers won their record-tying 17 NBA championship with a commanding 106-93 victory Sunday over the Miami Heat in the decisive Game 6 of the Finals, a win that was 10 years in the making, through toil and turmoil and through one unimaginable loss. Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in January shook Laker Nation, Southern California and the entire...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:01Published
Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title winThe Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after winning their first NBA title in a decade.
BBC News
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Street celebrations after Lakers' victory
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Wilt Chamberlain American basketball and volleyball player
Jerry West American basketball player and executive
Los Angeles Lakers -- 'Memba Them?!'Memba these Los Angeles Lakers ... In honor of the NBA finals we are going back in time to remember some of the most iconic players to hit the court! With Lake..
TMZ.com
George Mikan American basketball player, coach, commissioner
Shaquille O'Neal American basketball player and Investor
At 48, Shaquille O'Neal reveals he just voted for the first time ever"In other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good," he said.
CBS News
Shaquille O'Neal Admits, 'I Just Voted For the First Time, Feels Good!'"I'm honest, I've never voted in my life. This is my first time voting." That's Shaquille O'Neal dropping a Shaq-sized bombshell -- confessing he's NEVER voted..
TMZ.com
LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:53Published
Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal with NBA Finals scoring featLeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.
USATODAY.com
Magic Johnson American professional basketball player
Dr. David Ho: The AIDS pioneer shifts to COVID-19Now working on monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19, the virologist gained recognition in the 1990s for treating Magic Johnson. He first appeared on 60..
CBS News
Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this