Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why 'The Crown' Season 4 includes Princess Diana's bulimia and Margaret Thatcher's private life

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Gillian Anderson and young actress Emma Corrin talk the pressures of playing historical figures Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana on "The Crown."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: We Interview The Star Of The Crown Ahead Of The Fourth Series

We Interview The Star Of The Crown Ahead Of The Fourth Series 06:29

 We speak to Emma Corrin and Josh O’ Connor, playing Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively in the upcoming series of The Crown.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diana, Princess of Wales Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales

The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News [Video]

The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is finally breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:45Published
How Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher Are Poised to Make Waves in Season 4 of 'The Crown' | THR News [Video]

How Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher Are Poised to Make Waves in Season 4 of 'The Crown' | THR News

The shadow cast on the monarchy by Princess Diana means that her introduction has been one of the most anticipated events of 'The Crown.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:18Published
Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation [Video]

Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation

Emma Corrin became "more sensitive" to Prince Harry and Meghan's situation after playing his mother Princess Diana in The Crown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

The Crown (TV series) The Crown (TV series) Historical drama television series

Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown' [Video]

Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Dominic West has reportedly emerged as the favourite to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of 'The Crown.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

How Gillian Anderson became Margaret Thatcher

 Actor Gillian Anderson refuses to take credit for her physical transformation into "The Crown"'s Margaret Thatcher, as season four of the hit drama introduces..
USATODAY.com

Capturing 'The People's Princess' for 'The Crown'

 Emma Corrin steps into the heels of the late royal Princess Diana in the new season of "The Crown" and put a lot of work into sounding just like her. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Gillian Anderson Gillian Anderson American-British actress, activist and author

The Crown: Gillian Anderson on Becoming Margaret Thatcher [Video]

The Crown: Gillian Anderson on Becoming Margaret Thatcher

We sat down (virtually, of course) with the one and only Gillian Anderson to chat about her role as Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming Season 4 of The Crown. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:20Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Crown season 4 trailer has been released! [Video]

The Crown season 4 trailer has been released!

The Crown’s fourth season will be released on 15 November on Netflix.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:33Published
Netflix release teaser for season four of The Crown [Video]

Netflix release teaser for season four of The Crown

A new trailer for The Crown offers a glimpse of the Netflix drama’s depictionof the relationship between the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
What's it like playing Charles and Diana? [Video]

What's it like playing Charles and Diana?

Ahead of The Crown's fourth season, Sky News spoke to Josh O'Connor (playing Prince Charles) and Emma Corrin (playing Diana, Princess of Wales) about their portrayal of the couple's marriage.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Princess Diana’s Fairy Tale Begins and Quickly Unravels in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Teaser (Video)

Princess Diana’s Fairy Tale Begins and Quickly Unravels in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Teaser (Video) Netflix dropped the teaser for the fourth season of “The Crown” Tuesday, previewing Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana embarking on a fairy tale with Prince...
The Wrap

'The Crown' Season 4 trailer darkly foreshadows the 'fairy tale' of Princess Diana

 As the historical drama of The Crown creeped closer to the 1980s, it would eventually and obviously come to cover the tragic story of Princess Diana. This teaser...
Mashable Also reported by •UpworthyJust JaredLainey GossipIndian ExpressAceShowbiz

Becoming Diana: Emma Corrin on playing the Princess of Wales in Season 4 of The Crown

 There is, perhaps, an irony in the experience of taking on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix’s hit drama The Crown.
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this