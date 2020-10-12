|
Surprised by Bill Burr's 'SNL' monologue? It's exactly what his fans expected
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Bill Burr's "SNL" opening monologue received mixed reactions, but the comedian's fans were already prepared for his blunt comedic style. Here's why.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill Burr American actor, comedian, and podcaster
'I had to change the channel': 'SNL' host Bill Burr divides fans after controversial opening monologueComedian Bill Burr didn't hold back in his controversial "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue.
USATODAY.com
Saturday Night Live American late-night live television sketch comedy show
Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Morgan Wallen dropped from "SNL" after breaking COVID rulesThe country singer apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party in Alabama.
CBS News
ShowBiz Minute: Wallen, Earthshot Prize, 'Sesame Street'Morgan Wallen dropped as "SNL" performer after breaking COVID rules; Prince William, David Attenborough launch Earthshot Prize; "Sesame Street" tackles racism in..
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this