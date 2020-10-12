|
'I go toward risk': 'DWTS' host Tyra Banks on critics, Tom Bergeron's 'big shoes to fill'
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Tyra Banks' first month hosting "Dancing with the Stars" has not been the smoothest waltz. She acknowledges, "change is painful sometimes."
Tom Bergeron American television personality
