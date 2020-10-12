Global  
 

Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing goes ahead despite Covid-19 risks

Monday, 12 October 2020
Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing goes ahead despite Covid-19 risksBy Patricia Zengerle Washington - The risk of Covid-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's US Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. President Donald Trump formally nominated Barrett at a packed September 26 White House ceremony. Less than a week later, he and a spate of close advisers and aides tested positive for the respiratory disease that has killed more than 214...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Stimulus Check Update: How Will Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Affect Talks?

Stimulus Check Update: How Will Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Affect Talks? 00:58

 The possibility of another stimulus check reaching Americans in the near future is fading fast. And with Amy Coney Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings starting today, the priority in Washington has shifted to filling the Supreme Court vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader...

Racism turned their neighborhood into 'Cancer Alley.' Now they're dying from COVID-19.

 Americans living in "Cancer Alley" suffer from high rates of cancer. In this six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
 
USATODAY.com

'An unbelievable chain of oppression': America's history of racism was a preexisting condition for COVID-19

 In a six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racist policies of the past and present have fueled high COVID-19 deaths in communities of color.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid reinfection: Man gets Covid twice and second hit 'more severe'

 The report raises questions about how much immunity can be built up to the virus and how long it may last.
BBC News

Covid: Why bats are not to blame, say scientists

 Bats have been scapegoated by humans for centuries, with Covid only the latest example, say scientists.
BBC News

President Trump Doctors Say He's Tested Negative for COVID-19, Flies to FL Rally

 President Trump is on his way to address thousands of his supporters in the flesh and without a mask ... only a few hours after his doctors announced he's tested..
TMZ.com

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett begin

 On Monday, confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. Republicans tried to preemptively shut down any..
CBS News
Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing [Video]

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings should have been postponed due to the recent spate of coronavirus infections at the Capitol.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:22Published
Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place' [Video]

Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place'

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to fill the seat left by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

How the 2020 election is a "test for democracy"

 Disputed claims about mail-in ballots, online disinformation, and comments from President Trump raising doubts about the election are just a few examples..
CBS News

US election 2020: Trump back on campaign trail in Florida

 President Trump is holding a campaign rally less than two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.
BBC News

Biden making a push in battleground states

 With less than a month to go before the election, Joe Biden is making a push in states he never expected to win. The former vice president is virtually tied with..
CBS News

AP Top Stories Oct. 12 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Oct. 12th: Barrett confirmation opens in U.S. Senate; Trump returns to campaign trail; WHO warns against herd immunity for..
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett's opening statement at Supreme Court confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett spoke about her family, her education, and the lessons she learned from clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia, on the first day of her..
CBS News
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

What Amy Coney Barrett said in 2016 about confirming justices in election years

 "It shouldn't be a surprise that the Senate is willing to push a president's nominee through in an election year when they share the same political affiliation,"..
CBS News

McGahn says there was no "hesitancy" about nominating Barrett in 2018

 In his first television interview since leaving the White House in late 2018, McGahn also praised President Trump for his nominations to the lower courts.
CBS News

White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirus

 The White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested..
WorldNews
Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity [Video]

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity

Twitter flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that said: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirus

 President Trump is claiming to be "immune" against the coronavirus, saying he got a complete sign off from White House doctors. This follows a letter by White..
CBS News

