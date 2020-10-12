|
'This hatred is taught': Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's second lady, records racist insults aimed at her
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
A woman yelled racist and xenophobic insults at Gisele Fetterman, the Pa. lieutenant governor's wife, during a visit to a local grocery store Sunday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Trump heads to Sanford, Florida for first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis; Biden calls trip 'reckless'Trump's Florida rally, which will be followed this week by events in Pennsylvania and Iowa, takes place amid continuing questions about his health.
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gets Called the N-Word at Grocery StorePennsylvania's Second Lady -- the Lt. Governor's wife -- was accosted by a woman who hurled racist epithets and told her to get out of the U.S. Gisele Barreto..
TMZ.com
Trump to rejoin campaign trail less than 2 weeks after contracting COVID-19President Trump is planning campaign events in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa this week. But the White House has not said when his last negative test for the..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this