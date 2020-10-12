Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'This hatred is taught': Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's second lady, records racist insults aimed at her

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
A woman yelled racist and xenophobic insults at Gisele Fetterman, the Pa. lieutenant governor's wife, during a visit to a local grocery store Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pennsylvania's Second Lady Says Racial Slurs Used Against Her

Pennsylvania's Second Lady Says Racial Slurs Used Against Her 00:30

 The Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, of Braddock, says she was verbally assaulted and posted video of the alleged encounter.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump heads to Sanford, Florida for first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis; Biden calls trip 'reckless'

 Trump's Florida rally, which will be followed this week by events in Pennsylvania and Iowa, takes place amid continuing questions about his health.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gets Called the N-Word at Grocery Store

 Pennsylvania's Second Lady -- the Lt. Governor's wife -- was accosted by a woman who hurled racist epithets and told her to get out of the U.S. Gisele Barreto..
TMZ.com

Trump to rejoin campaign trail less than 2 weeks after contracting COVID-19

 President Trump is planning campaign events in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa this week. But the White House has not said when his last negative test for the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience' [Video]

Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience'

Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gisele Fetterman is speaking out about becoming the victim of a verbal assault at a Braddock grocery store; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:42Published
Reporter Update: Pa. Second Lady Films Woman Calling Her Racial Slur [Video]

Reporter Update: Pa. Second Lady Films Woman Calling Her Racial Slur

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman talks to KDKA's Meghan Schiller about the social media video that captures a woman hurling racial slurs into her car window.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:00Published
Pa. Second Lady Verbally Harassed [Video]

Pa. Second Lady Verbally Harassed

Gisele Fetterman tweeted out a video of a woman calling her a racial slur as she left a local grocery store.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this