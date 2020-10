💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Tommy Pham American baseball player You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Padres' Pham in 'good condition' after stabbing Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering from a stabbing during an altercation Sunday night in San Diego.

ESPN 40 minutes ago



Padres' Tommy Pham stabbed during altercation, in 'good condition' following surgery The incident occurred Sunday night in San Diego

CBS Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this