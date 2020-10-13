|
Peru opens Machu Picchu for single tourist stranded by Covid
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
A Japanese man waited almost seven months to enter the site after it was closed because of Covid.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Peru Country in South America
Covid 19 coronavirus: Peru bet on cheap antibody tests; it did not go wellIn the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the harried health officials of Peru faced a quandary. They knew molecular tests for Covid-19 were the best option..
New Zealand Herald
Peru COVID-19: Healthcare workers strike, demanding better conditions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:59Published
Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
Machu Picchu 16th-century Inca citadel in the Peruvian Andes and UNESCO World Heritage Site
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Doctors, disability worker among new NSW COVID-19 casesThe COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow with five of seven new locally acquired infections coming from the same household.
SBS
Watch: NSW COVID-19 updateNSW Health has issued an alert after two doctors from a southwestern Sydney medical centre were diagnosed with COVID-19. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and state..
SBS
'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and BravesFans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
USATODAY.com
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this