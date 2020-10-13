Global  
 

Peru opens Machu Picchu for single tourist stranded by Covid

BBC News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
A Japanese man waited almost seven months to enter the site after it was closed because of Covid.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Peru bet on cheap antibody tests; it did not go well

 In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the harried health officials of Peru faced a quandary. They knew molecular tests for Covid-19 were the best option..
New Zealand Herald
Peru COVID-19: Healthcare workers strike, demanding better conditions [Video]

Peru COVID-19: Healthcare workers strike, demanding better conditions

Doctors and health workers go on strike in Peru as the Latin American nation records the highest coronavirus death rate per capita in the world.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published
Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage [Video]

Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage

In Latin America, COVID-19 infections and deaths are continuing to rise with more than 800,000 people now infected in Colombia and Peru, and at least 700,000 in Argentina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published
Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote [Video]

Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote

Martin Vizcarra denied corruption and interfering in an investigation into government contracts awarded to a friend.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Doctors, disability worker among new NSW COVID-19 cases

 The COVID-19 clusters in southwest Sydney continue to grow with five of seven new locally acquired infections coming from the same household.
SBS

Watch: NSW COVID-19 update

 NSW Health has issued an alert after two doctors from a southwestern Sydney medical centre were diagnosed with COVID-19. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and state..
SBS

'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and Braves

 Fans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
USATODAY.com
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies [Video]

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies

[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published

COVID-19: Both Mumbai and Maharashtra see a drop in cases

COVID-19: Both Mumbai and Maharashtra see a drop in cases With a drop in numbers, the state recorded around 7,000 fresh cases on Monday along with 165 COVID-related deaths. In Mumbai, the daily count dropped below the...
Mid-Day

Raveena Tandon: Becoming pro at taking COVID-19 tests

 Actress Raveena Tandon underwent a Covid-19 swab test here before returning to the set of her debut web show, as a precautionary measure. She had taken the test...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSEurasia Review

Turkey: Developments In The E-Commerce Sector And Assessment Of The Problems Arising With Consumers In The Scope Of The Covid-19 Outbreak - Kilinc Law & Consulting

 Although the developments in both Covid-19 and the E-Commerce sector have re-established new consumer behaviors, they have also brought many legal problems.
Mondaq


