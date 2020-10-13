WATCH - AB de Villiers' six vs KKR in IPL 2020 hits two cars, brings traffic to a halt in Sharjah
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () AB de Villiers blasted a six off Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders and it went out of the stadium and hit two cars. The result was that traffic was halted around the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and...
