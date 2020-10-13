Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH - AB de Villiers' six vs KKR in IPL 2020 hits two cars, brings traffic to a halt in Sharjah

DNA Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
AB de Villiers blasted a six off Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders and it went out of the stadium and hit two cars. The result was that traffic was halted around the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: His batting made difference: Washington Sundar lavishes praise on AB de Villiers

His batting made difference: Washington Sundar lavishes praise on AB de Villiers

 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
DC vs RR Match Preview : CM Deepak feels Rajasthan can bounce back against Delhi | Oneindia News [Video]

DC vs RR Match Preview : CM Deepak feels Rajasthan can bounce back against Delhi | Oneindia News

A battle of two sides sailing in different boats altogether in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 takes place on Friday as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah. It's been a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:34Published
IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this