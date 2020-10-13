Price matching on Amazon Prime Day? Some stores will price match the competition but there are many exclusions

Gauging the impact of the global pandemic on the Real Estate market in Dubai



In gauging the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the real estate market in Dubai, Euronews' Target discovers that the first half of 2020 actually saw transactions worth the equivalent of €16.3 billion. So how is the market faring - and where is it heading? View on euronews

