Why is Rashid Khan's marriage linked to World Cup? This is the answer Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan legspinner and bowling ace of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in IPL 2020, has said that he will not think about marriage until his country does not win the ICC Cricket World Cup. Recently, Rashid Khan was involved in a strange Google algorithm bug involving Anushka Sharma. 👓 View full article

