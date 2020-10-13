|
Braves break out with two homers in ninth inning, defeat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of NLCS
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies slugged home runs in a four-run ninth inning as the Braves went on to defeat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and BravesFans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers sweep Padres, will take on similarly perfect Braves in NLCSThe Dodgers swept the Padres in the NLDS to return to the NLCS for the fourth time in six years. They will face the Braves in the next round.
USATODAY.com
Manny Machado Melted Down Over Dodgers Pitcher's Celebration, 'F*** You!'Manny Machado lost his freakin' mind on the diamond Wednesday night -- going on an F-bomb-laced tirade ... and it's all 'cause a Dodgers pitcher celebrated a..
TMZ.com
Cody Bellinger's stunning catch punctuates Dodgers' 6-5 victory over mad Manny Machado, PadresDodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger made a stunning catch to help Los Angeles win Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres.
USATODAY.com
Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Braves finish off sweep of Marlins with another shutout, advance to NLCSThe Braves beat the Marlins 7-0 in Game 3 on Thursday, moving on to the National League Championship Series.
USATODAY.com
National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series
2020 MLB playoff schedule: Wild-card round, divisional series, ALCS, NLCS, World Series dates, times, TV informationFollowing a truncated 60-game regular season, the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs will feature an expanded, 16-team field.
USATODAY.com
Austin Riley American baseball player
Ozzie Albies Curaçaoan baseball player
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this