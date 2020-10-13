Global  
 

Braves break out with two homers in ninth inning, defeat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of NLCS

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies slugged home runs in a four-run ninth inning as the Braves went on to defeat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS.
 The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas.

'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and Braves

 Fans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
Dodgers sweep Padres, will take on similarly perfect Braves in NLCS

 The Dodgers swept the Padres in the NLDS to return to the NLCS for the fourth time in six years. They will face the Braves in the next round.
Manny Machado Melted Down Over Dodgers Pitcher's Celebration, 'F*** You!'

 Manny Machado lost his freakin' mind on the diamond Wednesday night -- going on an F-bomb-laced tirade ... and it's all 'cause a Dodgers pitcher celebrated a..
Cody Bellinger's stunning catch punctuates Dodgers' 6-5 victory over mad Manny Machado, Padres

 Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger made a stunning catch to help Los Angeles win Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres.
Braves finish off sweep of Marlins with another shutout, advance to NLCS

 The Braves beat the Marlins 7-0 in Game 3 on Thursday, moving on to the National League Championship Series.
2020 MLB playoff schedule: Wild-card round, divisional series, ALCS, NLCS, World Series dates, times, TV information

 Following a truncated 60-game regular season, the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs will feature an expanded, 16-team field.
