TooFab Nev Schulman reveals diagnosis from his past that's unexpected helped his #DWTS journey: https://t.co/sUgUfs1GEn 1 hour ago karenfadus 'Dancing With the Stars' recap: Kaitlyn Bristowe broke wild on ’80s night, Johnny Weir was near-perfect… https://t.co/fBIgX5X8pf 1 hour ago MicheBella (@🏠) RT @MichaelAusiello: #DWTS Recap: Did the Right Couple Go Home on '80s Night? https://t.co/X2amDWe2p6 1 hour ago ABC Air Power Dancing with the Stars season 29 recap: Weir makes magic on the ballroom, Jesse Metcalfe sent home 2 hours ago Maureen Laraza followme - Nelly's Samba– Dancing with the Stars - Dancing With The Stars: * Nelly's Samba– Dancing with the Stars … https://t.co/oKmsD4oNtg 2 hours ago MicheBella (@🏠) RT @TVLine: #DWTS Recap: Did the Right Couple Go Home on '80s Night? https://t.co/3LfHdQZmcw 2 hours ago USA TODAY Life 'Dancing With the Stars' recap: Kaitlyn Bristowe broke wild on '80s night, Johnny Weir was near-perfect https://t.co/oaQsMXMEzt 3 hours ago Official_TVGrapevine It is EIGHTIES WEEK on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Everyone is dressed in their legwarmers and neon, complete wit… https://t.co/GhuWJxvUPq 5 hours ago