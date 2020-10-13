Global  
 

Peru opens Machu Picchu for single Japanese tourist

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The Japanese visitor traveled to Peru with plans to see Machu Picchu. Instead, he spent seven months in lockdown. When the local tourism authority heard about his plight, they decided to organize a special visit.
