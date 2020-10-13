Peru opens Machu Picchu for single Japanese tourist
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () The Japanese visitor traveled to Peru with plans to see Machu Picchu. Instead, he spent seven months in lockdown. When the local tourism authority heard about his plight, they decided to organize a special visit.
