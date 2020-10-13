Global  
 

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best deals you won't want to miss from this huge savings event

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived and we've sorted through the sale to find all the best vacuums, cookware, laptops, speakers and more—shop our picks.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
BBB warns of online scams ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

BBB warns of online scams ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020 02:02

 The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning online shoppers about hackers potentially getting inside Amazon accounts during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now

 The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the many tech products discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2020. | Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

Amazon Prime Day..
The Verge

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicking off early holiday shopping season amid coronavirus pandemic

 For years, Amazon Prime Day's nickname was "Black Friday in July." Now, Amazon is helping to kick off the holiday shopping season in earnest.
USATODAY.com

Price matching on Amazon Prime Day? Some stores will price match the competition but there are many exclusions

 Prime Day is kicking off the holiday shopping season with competing sales at Walmart and Target. But is possible to price match Amazon's prices?
USATODAY.com
Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally

Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally

Stocks jumped on Monday led by high-flying tech names Apple and Amazon. Investors were also upbeat on vaccine progress and stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the action.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

The best deals to shop from Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale

 The Walmart Big Save Sale has Amazon Prime Day 2020-worthy deals of its own to shop this year in answer to the mega-retailer's huge sale—shop our top..
USATODAY.com

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? What time does it start? Here’s everything to know, including early deals

 Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Day will finally take place this month after the online retail giant postponed the shopping event due to the coronavirus pandemic...
WorldNews

Rihanna under fire for using sacred Islamic texts during fashion show

 Rihanna has been criticised for using a song that contained a narration of the Islamic Hadith during her Savage X Fenty show. The singer and style queen unveiled..
WorldNews
Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter

Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter

Walmart unveiled the perks of its new membership program, Walmart Plus, which will grant subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and no checkout lines at a lower annual fee than Amazon Prime. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published

At long last it has finally arrived - Amazon Prime Day! As the biggest online retail event gets underway, one economist spoke with KDKA's Royce Jones about what to expect.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:16Published
Holiday shopping has come early. Amazon's Prime Day starts at midnight and goes through Wednesday. It's the online giant's largest sales event of the year, and it's also a prime opportunity for scammers.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:15Published
Major retailers are kicking off Black Friday in October with major deals online, trying to lure families who may be more budget conscious.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

