UN: Climate Change Means More Weather Disasters Every Year

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans looking forward to the autumn chill of fall



The perfect temperature for fall is 53 degrees Fahrenheit, according to new research.And we're currently in the peak of fall: the survey of 2,000 Americans revealed the first two weeks of October are.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 23 hours ago Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week



The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 4 days ago Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19



Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this