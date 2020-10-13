Global  
 

COVID-19 update: Explaining rapid tests and experimental treatments

CBC.ca Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Parts of Canada are back in lockdown as cases of COVID-19 spike across the country, particularly in Ontario and Quebec. And with the cold weather setting in, it’s tough to imagine how we may be able to return to normal. But there are some developments: Health Canada has now approved and bought over 20 million rapid tests. And Donald Trump’s COVID-19 treatment is raising a lot of questions about the use of experimental drugs. Today we’ll be talking about how the testing and treatment of coronavirus has evolved since the first wave with Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a physician and an infectious disease expert in Toronto.
0
