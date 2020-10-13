Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 surges as a third of US states set records for new cases; Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The virus is surging in 41 states. Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial. Colleges adjust spring plans. Latest COVID-19 news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Johnson & Johnson Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Over Unexplained Illness

Johnson & Johnson Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Over Unexplained Illness 00:27

 WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson U.S. multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturer

Coronavirus updates: COVID surges as third of US states set records for new cases; Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial

 The virus is surging in 41 states. Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial. Colleges adjust spring plans. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
USATODAY.com
J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to illness [Video]

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to illness

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial over sick participant

 The New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals giant is the latest to halt a major coronavirus vaccine trial over a single unexplained illness.
CBS News
EJ Espresso: J&J halts Covid drug trial; Bollywood takes on news channels [Video]

EJ Espresso: J&J halts Covid drug trial; Bollywood takes on news channels

Johnson & Johnson halts Covid drug trial as volunteer falls ill. Punjab to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from Oct 15. Delhi is breathing its most polluted air since Feb. And Bollywood takes on news channels. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:14Published

Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 10-12-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 10-12-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how new COVID-19 cases are surging worldwide and officials are working to try and come up with new ideas for handling a second wave of the virus. Also, the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:59Published
COVID-19 vaccine paused [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine paused

Johnson & Johnson paused their COVID-19 vaccine study . They are investigating an unexplained illness to see if it is related to the vaccine.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:41Published
Johnson & Johnson Pauses Trial Of Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine After Volunteer Develops 'Unexplained Illness' [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Pauses Trial Of Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine After Volunteer Develops 'Unexplained Illness'

Johnson & Johnson says the patient's condition is now being evaluated by an independent data monitoring board, along with its own physicians.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson second on the list of COVID-19 vaccine setbacks, markets remain calm

 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is the second major company to have encountered a setback in developing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The firm paused dosing in all...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Business InsiderCBS News

Coronavirus updates: COVID surges as third of US states set records for new cases; Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial

 The virus is surging in 41 states. Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial. Colleges adjust spring plans. Latest COVID-19 news.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthy

J&J CFO Wolk: Vaccine Trial Pause Should Reassure Public

 Johnson & Johnson's decision to pause its COVID-19 vaccine trial should have been "somewhat expected," but it also should reassure the public, Joseph Wolk, the...
Newsmax Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this