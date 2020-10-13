|
Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 surges as a third of US states set records for new cases; Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The virus is surging in 41 states. Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial. Colleges adjust spring plans. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
CBS News
