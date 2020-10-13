Apple iPhone 12 launch event today: When to watch in India, expected launch details & more
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 (
37 minutes ago) Apple is hosting its launch event today where it is likely to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 12 lineup. Know how, when, where to watch the 'Hi, Speed' event live in India.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem
5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 18 hours ago
Nissan Z Proto Driving Videos
Nissan today unveiled the Z Proto, signaling the company's intent to launch a new generation of the legendary Z sports car. Shown at a virtual event beamed around the world from the Nissan Pavilion in..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:49 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this