Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett sidesteps abortion ruling question

The Age Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday told her US Senate confirmation hearing that her religious views would not affect her decisions on the bench and declined to say whether she believes the landmark 1973 ruling legalising abortion nationwide was properly decided.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett Passes On Question Of Trump Election Delay

Amy Coney Barrett Passes On Question Of Trump Election Delay 00:50

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett declined to answer whether the Constitution would allow President Donald Trump to delay the presidential election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearing [Video]

Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Its day two of the supreme court confirmation hearing for judge Amy Coney Barrett. The two issues will be center stage health care and abortion.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
Democrats To Question Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Democrats To Question Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Nancy Cordes reports Republicans want to fast track her confirmation before election day.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published
Judge Amy Coney Barrett Delivers Opening Remarks at Senate Confirmation Hearing [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Delivers Opening Remarks at Senate Confirmation Hearing

The opening day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing for a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court was marked by contention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Barrett Denies Her Religious Views Would Affect Her Rulings

 President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday told her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing that her religious views would not affect...
Newsmax

News24.com | Kamala Harris, fellow Democrats target Trump Supreme Court nominee on Obamacare

 Democratic senators including Kamala Harris have painted US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a threat to the Obamacare...
News24 Also reported by •UpworthySBSUSATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett hearing: Live updates

 The Senate Judiciary holds its second day of confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Watch...
Upworthy


Tweets about this