Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett sidesteps abortion ruling question
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday told her US Senate confirmation hearing that her religious views would not affect her decisions on the bench and declined to say whether she believes the landmark 1973 ruling legalising abortion nationwide was properly decided.
