Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delta reports $5.4 billion quarterly loss, illustrating how the pandemic is pummeling airlines

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Delta Air Lines posted a massive $5.4 billion loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30, saying it plans to take additional steps cut its losses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delta Air Lines Airline in the United States

As Delta departs, historic and furious hurricane season could soon follow

 As once-mighty Delta exits, there is good news. The official end of hurricane season is Nov. 30, but severe storms late in the season are rare.
 
USATODAY.com

Delta brings flooding to Lake Charles, Louisiana

 The day after Hurricane Delta blew through Louisiana, residents started the routine again: trudging through knee-deep water to flooded homes with ruined floors..
USATODAY.com
Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana [Video]

Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta. Conway G.Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EasyJet warns first-ever loss could top $1 bln [Video]

EasyJet warns first-ever loss could top $1 bln

EasyJet has called on the UK government to provide a package of support for the airline sector after warning that its first-ever annual loss could hit $1.1 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Trump urges $25 bln bailout for U.S. airlines [Video]

Trump urges $25 bln bailout for U.S. airlines

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday Congress should quickly extend $25 billion in new payroll assistance to U.S. passenger airlines furloughing thousands of workers as air travel remains..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One [Video]

3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One

Three Minnesota congressmen took a commercial Delta flight just two days after being on Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Business Insider reports Republican Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer, and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Delta posts $5.38 billion 3Q loss as pandemic hammers travel

 The summer travel season was even worse than expected for Delta Air Lines, which lost $5.38 billion in the third quarter as people hunkered down at home during...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comFT.comMotley Fool

God's work, or man's? Storm-battered Louisianans are unsure

God's work, or man's? Storm-battered Louisianans are unsure Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Oct 11, 2020 Daniel Schexnayder has water up to his ankles as he stands outside, surveying damage to his home inflicted by...
Terra Daily

Hurricane Delta's death toll at 4 as Louisiana officials stress generator safety after deadly fire

 Tens of thousands of people remain without power in Louisiana after Hurricane Delta delivered another blow to the region, spurring officials to once again warn...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this