Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mitch McConnell's Hungry Games: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., can sure move fast when he wants to.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett 01:01

 Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are underway. (1:01)WCCO Mid-Morning - Oct. 12, 2020

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath spar over Supreme Court, COVID-19 aid, police reform in Monday debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Amy McGrath sparred over the Supreme Court and COVID-19 in a Monday debate.
USATODAY.com

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky..
CBS News

"Look I know how to make deals": McConnell and McGrath face off

 Early voting in the highly-watched race begins Tuesday.
CBS News
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:46Published
'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia' -Barrett [Video]

'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia' -Barrett

In her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Amy Coney Barrett said while Justice Antonin Scalia was a mentor to her, if she is confirmed, 'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

Barrett declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

 Under questioning by Senator Dianne Feinstein on the second day of her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to say..
CBS News

Senators set to question Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats paint nominee as a threat to health care

 Senators on Tuesday begin round one of questioning Judge Amy Coney Barrett in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. The day before, Democrats made it clear..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Several Senate seats on the line in election, South Carolina Democrat raises record $57 million

 Early voters are already heading to the polls, and will help decide a series of important U.S. Senate races. Ed O'Keefe reports on some of those races with just..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Supreme Court confirmation hearing sets up battle in Senate

 A political battle has broken out on Capitol Hill as senators prepare to question Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Also, for the first time since..
CBS News

Live updates: Barrett faces questions on Day 2 of Senate hearings

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is getting its first opportunity to pose questions to the Supreme Court nominee.
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return [Video]

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published

California election officials clash with GOP over unofficial ballot boxes

 A battle is brewing in California over unofficial ballot boxes set up by the Republican Party. These boxes have been seen in at least three counties, including..
CBS News

Senators to question Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the second day of hearings begins

 Republicans aim to confirm Barrett to the Court before Election Day, and Democrats acknowledge they lack the votes to block her confirmation.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 13 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 13th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings day two; Trump holds first rally since COVID hospitalization; Biden says..
USATODAY.com

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Grand juror: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's 'statements and actions' in Breonna Taylor case remain a 'mystery'

 The grand juror's attorney said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is trying to squelch jurors from commenting on "his misleading remarks."
 
USATODAY.com

Andy Beshear and family enter quarantine after coming in contact with person with COVID-19

 Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is entering quarantine, he said Sunday, after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office [Video]

Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office

Demonstrators gathered to protest Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:48Published
Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

San Jose State political science professor and political strategist Donna Crane, who has worked on several Supreme Court nominations, talks to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the first day of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Tweets about this