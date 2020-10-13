|
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next match against Sweden
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, two days after Portugal's 0-0 tie with France in the UEFA Nations League.
