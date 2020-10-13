Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next match against Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus



Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published now