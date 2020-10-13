Global  
 

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, will miss next match against Sweden

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, two days after Portugal's 0-0 tie with France in the UEFA Nations League.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 00:30

 The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 will now miss his country's Nations League match against Sweden.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s NationsLeague match against Sweden. The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following thepositive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning,all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for trainingthis afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sent Home to Isolate

 Cristiano Ronaldo -- arguably the most famous athlete in the world -- has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Portuguese Football Association. He's..
TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

 Ronaldo was supposed to play against Sweden on Wednesday, but he was dropped from the match.
CBS News

Covid-19: Chinese trade grows as others struggle amid pandemic

 Exports in September rose 9.9%, while other major economies struggle with the impact of Covid-19.
BBC News

Trump holds Florida rally, his first campaign trip since hospitalization

 President Trump held a campaign rally in Florida last night. It was his first trip outside Washington since his hospitalization for COVID-19. CBS News White..
CBS News

We have to be more careful about Covid-19 in winter: NITI Aayog

 There is a stabilization in the impact of Covid-19 in the country, but we have to be more careful in our hygiene practices as it is a respiratory virus and most..
IndiaTimes

Documentary claims to show North Korea trying to dodge sanctions

 Sweden and Denmark said they would alert the U.N. and are "deeply concerned" about the revelations the film.
CBS News

Making Sense of Sweden

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com

England v Denmark: Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier out of Nations League game

 Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.
BBC News

Chilwell & Trippier to miss Denmark game after leaving England squad

 Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.
BBC News
Germany and Switzerland train ahead of Nations League match [Video]

Germany and Switzerland train ahead of Nations League match

Germany and Switzerland hit the training pitch ahead of their Nations League showdown.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:19Published

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal and Juventus forward tests positive for coronavirus

 Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announces.
BBC News
What a Catholic pilgrimage looks like in COVID [Video]

What a Catholic pilgrimage looks like in COVID

Standing in circles marked to keep social distance, thousands of faithful gathered and held candles at a famous Catholic holy site: Portugal's Fatima Sanctuary. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match [Video]

Ronaldo, stuck on 99 goals, doubtful for Croatia match

Cristiano Ronaldo may have to wait a few days longer before he can attempt to score his 100th Portugal goal after a toe infection made him doubtful for Saturday's Nations League match at home to..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 on Portugal duty after sharing pitch with Kylian Mbappe and swapping shirts with Eduardo Camavinga

 Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty for Portugal. The Juventus superstar played 90 minutes during his country’s 0-0...
talkSPORT Also reported by Daily Star Just Jared The Age DNA USATODAY.com BBC News NYTimes.com CBS Sports

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

 Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
CBC.ca

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

 Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph


