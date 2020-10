You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mortality rate not as high as other states: Kerala Health Minister on COVID situation



Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on October 11 said, "It is incorrect to say that cases are very high in Kerala. The cases are definitely rising... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago World Mental Health Day



Today is World Mental Health Day. It's an important day to shine the light on many health issues millions are dealing with. In honor of the day, Las Vegas city hall is shining green tonight. Green.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago Hooked on Mental Health program gets people out fishing on world mental health day



A local health organization teamed up with the Idaho Fish and Game to help people do some fishing at Rotary Pond in Caldwell on World Mental Health Day. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:10 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this