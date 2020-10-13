|
There is a giant photo of Mikey Williams, his family inside the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing. What he wants lawmakers to remember.
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
In Amy Coney Barrett's hearing, Democrats showcased portraits of Americans they say would be affected if the Affordable Care Act was eliminated.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mikey Williams American basketball player
Share the Glam | Morning Blend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 07:47Published
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Key takeaways from Amy Coney Barrett's first round of questioningDuring a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, chief legal..
CBS News
Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:42Published
Amy Coney Barrett introduces family during hearingPrompted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett introduced her family on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill. Her husband,..
USATODAY.com
'We wept together': Amy Coney Barrett says George Floyd video was personal for familySupreme Court nominee Coney Barrett - who has two adopted children from Haiti - said George Floyd's death was "very personal" to her family.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump, Biden's Georgia strategy at odds amid virusIn battleground Georgia, the two presidential campaigns' divergent strategies during the coronavirus pandemic show yet another stark contrast between President..
USATODAY.com
Mitt Romney reprimands Trump, Democrats for 'vile' and 'hate-filled' politicsUtah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, directly criticized President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this