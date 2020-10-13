Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There is a giant photo of Mikey Williams, his family inside the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing. What he wants lawmakers to remember.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
In Amy Coney Barrett's hearing, Democrats showcased portraits of Americans they say would be affected if the Affordable Care Act was eliminated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation Hearings Begin For SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett 01:01

 Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are underway. (1:01)WCCO Mid-Morning - Oct. 12, 2020

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mikey Williams Mikey Williams American basketball player

Share the Glam | Morning Blend [Video]

Share the Glam | Morning Blend

Mickey Williams shares some mommy hacks.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 07:47Published

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Key takeaways from Amy Coney Barrett's first round of questioning

 During a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, chief legal..
CBS News
Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death [Video]

Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation that George Floyd's death was 'very, very personal' for her family, noting that she has two black children.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:42Published

Amy Coney Barrett introduces family during hearing

 Prompted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett introduced her family on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill. Her husband,..
USATODAY.com

'We wept together': Amy Coney Barrett says George Floyd video was personal for family

 Supreme Court nominee Coney Barrett - who has two adopted children from Haiti - said George Floyd's death was "very personal" to her family.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump, Biden's Georgia strategy at odds amid virus

 In battleground Georgia, the two presidential campaigns' divergent strategies during the coronavirus pandemic show yet another stark contrast between President..
USATODAY.com

Mitt Romney reprimands Trump, Democrats for 'vile' and 'hate-filled' politics

 Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, directly criticized President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots [Video]

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett Faces Questions On Day 2 Of Senate Hearings [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Faces Questions On Day 2 Of Senate Hearings

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is facing questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the second day of her confirmation hearings.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:30Published
Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage ruling [Video]

Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage ruling

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing declined to say whether she believes a landmark ruling legalizing gay marriage..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published
'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia' -Barrett [Video]

'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia' -Barrett

In her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Amy Coney Barrett said while Justice Antonin Scalia was a mentor to her, if she is confirmed, 'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this