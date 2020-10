You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown



Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to impose a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown across England to bring the coronavirus resurgence undercontrol. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 21 minutes ago Labour call for a short 'circuit break' to slow down virus



Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-break" lockdown in England in an effort to bring coronavirus cases down. Speaking at a press conference, the Labour leader claimed government.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27 Published 1 hour ago Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose a “circuit-breaker” lockdown lasting up to three weeks across England to bring thecoronavirus resurgence under control. He says the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this