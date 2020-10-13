Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Apple has launched the iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity starting which the company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the new Apple iPhone 12 with 5G. The phone featuresa new display technology, 'ceramic shield', which has four times better dropperformance. Another new feature is 'smart data mode' which helps save batterylife.