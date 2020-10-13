Global  
 

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw scratched from NLCS Game 2; rookie Tony Gonsolin will start vs. Braves

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw won't pitch Game 2 for the Dodgers due to back spasms. Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers.
