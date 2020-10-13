|
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw scratched from NLCS Game 2; rookie Tony Gonsolin will start vs. Braves
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw won't pitch Game 2 for the Dodgers due to back spasms. Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tony Gonsolin American baseball player
Clayton Kershaw American baseball player
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
Dodgers' Walker Buehler Suffocates Legs In Super Tight Pants, What's the Deal?!How did Walker Buehler fit into those super tight pants?!!? Seriously -- the Dodgers pitcher's pants were so tight during Monday's playoff game against the..
TMZ.com
Braves break out with two homers in ninth inning, defeat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of NLCSAustin Riley and Ozzie Albies slugged home runs in a four-run ninth inning as the Braves went on to defeat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com
'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and BravesFans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers sweep Padres, will take on similarly perfect Braves in NLCSThe Dodgers swept the Padres in the NLDS to return to the NLCS for the fourth time in six years. They will face the Braves in the next round.
USATODAY.com
National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series
Braves finish off sweep of Marlins with another shutout, advance to NLCSThe Braves beat the Marlins 7-0 in Game 3 on Thursday, moving on to the National League Championship Series.
USATODAY.com
Cy Young Award Major League Baseball award given annually to the best pitcher in each league
Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this