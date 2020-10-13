Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile ShowSEOUL—Let the missiles fall where they may, President Trump is still smitten by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Trump, who famously said he and Kim “fell in love” in their summit in Singapore in June 2018, proclaimed Kim “100 percent sharp” at a campaign rally in Florida this week. It was part of a dig against the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, saying “We have someone running who is not 100 percent.” Trump’s shout out to Kim among a pantheon of dictatorial leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping was his first mention of the North Korean potentate since he showed off what purports to be his biggest missile yet. Whether the missile was real or a make-believe mock-up was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: North Korean leader chokes up during speech

North Korean leader chokes up during speech 00:42

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a rare show of emotion, appearing to hold back tears as he delivered a speech to thousands of military personnel over the weekend.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

Kim Jong-un tears up during massive military parade [Video]

Kim Jong-un tears up during massive military parade

[11:05] Dessent-Jackson, Louee North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared emotional while speaking at a massive military parade in Pyongyang early on Saturday, marking the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party, the country's ruling party. Before shedding a few tears, he thanked volunteers who responded to the recent flooding in the country. Tens of thousands of spectators loudly welcomed the leader as he appeared from a building as the clock struck midnight. It’s unusual for North Korea to hold a military parade in the middle of the night, although such conditions may provide benefits in protecting sensitive information about weapons that were rolled out. This week’s festivities are designed as a major event to glorify Kim Jong-un’s achievements as leader of North Korea. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gets emotional during speech

 Observers suggest he may be trying to appear sympathetic in a difficult year for North Koreans.
BBC News

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un breaks down in tears and apologises for 'failures' during military parade

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has broken down in tears and apologised to his people during a military parade in Pyongyang. Kim removed his glasses and wiped..
New Zealand Herald

North Korea unveils new nuclear missiles at military parade

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned that his country would "fully mobilise" its nuclear force if threatened as he took centre stage at a military parade that..
New Zealand Herald

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

North Korea's Kim tearfully thanks troops, apologizes for failures

 SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their..
WorldNews

What we can expect to see at North Korea's 'biggest military parade'

 It's certainly going to be big, according to the editor-in-chief of the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website with paid sources in the North. Lee Sang Yong told me..
WorldNews

South Korean President Hopes for Cooperation With US on Declaring End to Korean War

 SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that Seoul hopes for cooperation with the United States over the issue of declaring a..
WorldNews
Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea [Video]

Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats. Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone between North and SouthKorea during his trip. It comes as South Korea reported 50 new coronaviruscases on Monday, the lowest since an outbreak emerged last month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Racism Has Long Shaped US Prez Polls, Here’s How 2020 Might Unfold

 Who turns out to vote, who stays at home, and who mails or drops in a ballot are all likely to play a significant role in the outcome of the US presidential..
WorldNews

Trump, Biden's Georgia strategy at odds amid virus

 In battleground Georgia, the two presidential campaigns' divergent strategies during the coronavirus pandemic show yet another stark contrast between President..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden, after avoiding questions on court packing, says he is 'not a fan'

 "I'm not a fan of court packing but I don't want to get off on that whole issue," Biden told a Cincinnati television station in an interview.
USATODAY.com

Biden Campaign Recruits Battle Rappers to Hash Out Pros/Cons of Voting

 Joe Biden just found a new, unique way to reach a demographic of voters who might tune out his typical ads -- turning to hip-hop and rap to get out his message...
TMZ.com

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

Documentary claims to show North Korea trying to dodge sanctions

 Sweden and Denmark said they would alert the U.N. and are "deeply concerned" about the revelations the film.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing [Video]

Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used his entire allotted time during Tuesday's confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to detail what he called a Republican party "scheme" to deploy dark money in an effort to appoint conservative judges.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35Published

Energized Texans head to polls amid pandemic

 Even as COVID-19 rages on, Texas voters will head to the polls. Democrats and Republicans alike say they'll risk exposure to the coronavirus to make their votes..
USATODAY.com

Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor: FBI

 (Reuters) - Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and..
WorldNews

Singapore Singapore Country in Southeast Asia

China opens up finance sector to foreign investors

 The Chinese financial regulators recently approved several offshore finance institutions to set up new business entities in China as part of the plans to open up..
WorldNews
Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease travel bans [Video]

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease travel bans

Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as coronavirus cases slow. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
U.S. seeing 'clearly a resurgence' of coronavirus [Video]

U.S. seeing 'clearly a resurgence' of coronavirus

[NFA] The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 213,000 and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that the U.S. is in for a "difficult fall and winter." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Singapore government allows flexible work hours for employees working from office

 Singapore, October 9 (ANI): Singapore government has allowed flexible hours for people who need to be in the office should be considered as public transport..
WorldNews

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

NASA moon-landing tech hitches ride to space on Bezos rocket

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company launched a New Shepard rocket for a seventh time from a remote corner of Texas on Tuesday,..
WorldNews

Trump holds Florida rally, his first campaign trip since hospitalization

 President Trump held a campaign rally in Florida last night. It was his first trip outside Washington since his hospitalization for COVID-19. CBS News White..
CBS News
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots [Video]

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published
Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return [Video]

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party

Swedish restaurant removes 'racist' art installation of Chinese President Xi Jinping [Video]

Swedish restaurant removes 'racist' art installation of Chinese President Xi Jinping

A Swedish restaurant has apologised and removed a controversial "Bat Man" art installation featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping after critics said that the work was racist.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:12Published

Modi, Xi Jinping to attend BRICS Summit in November

 Earlier on September 17, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had attended a virtual meeting of top security officials of five-nation grouping BRICS
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Full length version: 'Trump doesn't get re-elected, there's Civil War' says Proud Boy inspired by Trump's debate shout-out [Video]

Full length version: 'Trump doesn't get re-elected, there's Civil War' says Proud Boy inspired by Trump's debate shout-out

A Hispanic member of the now-politically-famous Proud Boys discusses with journalist Walter Masterson his views on how President Donald Trump's September 30 debate night shoutout inspired his movement.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 35:26Published
North Korea hosts 'mass games' for 75th anniversary of ruling party [Video]

North Korea hosts 'mass games' for 75th anniversary of ruling party

North Korea has staged a "mass games" show to mark the 75th anniversary of itsruling Workers' Party. The parade at Pyongyang's May Day Stadium was attendedby leader Kim Jong Un.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade

Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party. The Supreme Leader warned that his..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show SEOUL—Let the missiles fall where they may, President Trump is still smitten by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Trump, who famously said he and Kim “fell in...
WorldNews

Modi, Xi to come face-to-face for first time since Ladakh standoff at BRICS summit

 For the first time since the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Amid border standoff, PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend BRICS summit
Indian Express Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this