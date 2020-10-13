Global  
 

Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor: FBI

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor: FBI(Reuters) - Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Thirteen people including at least seven tied to an armed militia were arrested last week and accused of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor Whitmer, who has come under criticism from Republican...
 Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing in Michigan. Katie Johnston reports.

FBI says Virginia Gov. Northam was also targeted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

 The suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also discussed "taking" Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent testified.
Suspects in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer likely to remain in detention without bond

 Five suspects in the attempted kidnapping case of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
Militia members allegedly discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

 Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in June, an FBI agent testified.
Virginia Governor Was Also a Possible Target of Anti-Government Plot, F.B.I. Says

 Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia was discussed as a possible target by members of an anti-government group charged last week with plotting to kidnap the Michigan..
FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

 Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified today during a..
Cut cable causes Virginia voter site to crash on final day of registration

 Angry voters are demanding a deadline extension, calling the outage "voter suppression."
Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

 SEOUL—Let the missiles fall where they may, President Trump is still smitten by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Trump, who famously said he and Kim “fell in..
Energized Texans head to polls amid pandemic

 Even as COVID-19 rages on, Texas voters will head to the polls. Democrats and Republicans alike say they'll risk exposure to the coronavirus to make their votes..
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Democrats in Trump emoluments dispute

 The high court declined to revive the case after the federal appeals court in D.C. ruled the Democratic lawmakers lack the legal standing to bring the case.
Mitt Romney reprimands Trump, Democrats for 'vile' and 'hate-filled' politics

 Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, directly criticized President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

