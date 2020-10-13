|
Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor: FBI
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
(Reuters) - Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Thirteen people including at least seven tied to an armed militia were arrested last week and accused of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor Whitmer, who has come under criticism from Republican...
