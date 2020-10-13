Global  
 

EU’s 27 states must be ‘unified’ as Brexit trade talks in ‘critical’ stage – EU ministers

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
EU’s 27 states must be ‘unified’ as Brexit trade talks in ‘critical’ stage – EU ministersEuropean ministers have fired warning shots at London ahead of crunch Brexit talks in Brussels this week. Germany sees this period as ‘critical’, while France has called for unity among the 27 member states. As the European Council prepares to meet on Thursday, and with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s October 15 deadline looming large, European ministers took the opportunity to...
