|
EU’s 27 states must be ‘unified’ as Brexit trade talks in ‘critical’ stage – EU ministers
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
European ministers have fired warning shots at London ahead of crunch Brexit talks in Brussels this week. Germany sees this period as ‘critical’, while France has called for unity among the 27 member states. As the European Council prepares to meet on Thursday, and with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s October 15 deadline looming large, European ministers took the opportunity to...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Coronavirus: EU agrees traffic light system for travel amid COVID-19 second wave
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:30Published
Trade body says EU can sanction $4B worth of US goodsGENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators said Tuesday that the European Union can sanction up to $4 billion in U.S. goods over Washington's illegal..
WorldNews
Michael Roth: EU prepared for worst-case scenario of no deal with UK
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Coronavirus pandemic: EU countries coordinating infection alert system
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:36Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
'Unprecedented' Irish Budget 2021 unveiled
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Brexit: Government spends £80m on ferries in hope of seeing off threat to medical suppliesThe government has been forced to spend almost £80 million of taxpayers’ money on hiring ferries in the hope of avoiding disruption to vital medical supplies..
WorldNews
Brexit Countdown: 79 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit Countdown: 80 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:28Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls for short national lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown in England
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Mayor: London heading for Tier 2 restrictions in a few days
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
Could a necklace help you keep your distance?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Covid: London restrictions could increase 'within a week'London is currently classed as Tier One, the lowest level, and subject to national lockdown rules.
BBC News
St Thomas' Hospital sealed off in London in security alertArmed police and emergency services were sent to St Thomas' Hospital in central London.
BBC News
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
Europe's week: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and rule of law dispute
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 07:04Published
Brexit: Time running out for deal as EU hints Boris Johnson’s deadline may need to flexEU and UK negotiator will get back to the negotiating table next week in Brussels, ahead of Boris Johnson's deadline to get a free trade agreement and avert a..
WorldNews
EU lawmakers want Jeff Bezos to tell if Amazon spies on themBrussels, Oct 8 (IANS) A group of lawmakers in the European Union has written to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demanding answers from him on whether the company monitors..
WorldNews
From Brussels to Berlin, cities race to halt coronavirus resurgence
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:48Published
Germany Country in Central Europe
Coronavirus pandemic: Virus curfews in effect in Germany
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:39Published
Concern accross Europe as continent faces second wave: Update on the situation in Germany
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:30Published
England women: Lucy Bronze returns for LionessesLucy Bronze returns to the England squad for the friendly against two-time world champions Germany on 27 October.
BBC News
European Council institution of the European Union
Europe Parliament seeks sanctions on Saudis over Khashoggi murderThe European Parliament urged the European Council on Thursday to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabians responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal..
WorldNews
EU and Ukraine pledge to deepen relations, call on Russia to respect peace deal
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:17Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this