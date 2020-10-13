EU’s 27 states must be ‘unified’ as Brexit trade talks in ‘critical’ stage – EU ministers

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew



Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:28