Cycling: Giro d’Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – The Giro d'Italia was on the brink of cancellation on Tuesday after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour 12 days before the finish in Milan. The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew after four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus following top rider Simon Yates pulling out last week. Jumbo-Visma , whose leader Steven Kruisjwijk tested positive, said they would not start the 10th stage on Tuesday. A Team Sunweb rider, one staff member from Ineos-Grenadiers and AG2R-La...