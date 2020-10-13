Cycling: Giro d’Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases

Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored



The state secretariat in Dehradun turned into a battleground after Congress protestors clashed with police personnel. Members of Congress' student unit, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) staged a protest outside the secretariat over an alleged scam in recruitment of forest guards. Police were seen trying to control the crowd by forming human barriers. Covid-19 precautions were ignored with many not seen wearing face masks properly, and social distancing rules ignored. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28