Climate crisis: Extreme weather driving rise in major disaster events, UN report finds

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Climate crisis: Extreme weather driving rise in major disaster events, UN report findsDisasters caused by extreme weather events have surged in number over recent decades, causing suffering and hardship on a huge scale, with the climate crisis largely responsible for the rise, a UN report has found. Between 2000 and 2019, there were 7,348 major recorded disaster events which claimed 1.23 million lives, affecting 4.2 billion people – many on more than one occasion –...
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: Make your actions on climate reflect your words | Severn Cullis-Suzuki

Make your actions on climate reflect your words | Severn Cullis-Suzuki 07:06

 "History has shown us that in moments of crisis, society can truly transform," says environmental educator Severn Cullis-Suzuki. Nearly 30 years ago, at just 12 years old, she spoke at the UN's Earth Summit in hopes of reversing the planet's slide into ecological disaster. Some at the summit listened...

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Documentary claims to show North Korea trying to dodge sanctions

 Sweden and Denmark said they would alert the U.N. and are "deeply concerned" about the revelations the film.
CBS News

'Uninhabitable hell': UN report lays bare the reality of climate change

 Climate change is largely responsible for a doubling in the number of natural disasters since 2000, the United Nations said yesterday, as it warned that the..
New Zealand Herald
Nobel Peace Prize Is Awarded to the World Food Program [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize Is Awarded to the World Food Program

The World Food Program (WFP) is a UN agency that feeds nearly 100 million people a year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Climate crisis: Extreme weather driving rise in major disaster events, UN report finds

Climate crisis: Extreme weather driving rise in major disaster events, UN report finds Disasters caused by extreme weather events have surged in number over recent decades, causing suffering and hardship on a huge scale, with the climate crisis...
