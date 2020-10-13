Climate crisis: Extreme weather driving rise in major disaster events, UN report finds Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Disasters caused by extreme weather events have surged in number over recent decades, causing suffering and hardship on a huge scale, with the climate crisis largely responsible for the rise, a UN report has found. Between 2000 and 2019, there were 7,348 major recorded disaster events which claimed 1.23 million lives, affecting 4.2 billion people – many on more than one occasion –...


