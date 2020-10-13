Global  
 

Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early voting

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early votingWASHINGTON (AP) — A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major U.S. cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election. Mrs. Obama’s When We All Vote and James’ More Than A Vote are teaming to...
