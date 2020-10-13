Global  
 

Stevie Wonder announces new music, leaves Motown to form his own label

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Wonder released two songs Tuesday on his own newly formed label, his first major venture beyond Motown since signing with the label as a child.
