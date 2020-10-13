Stevie Wonder announces new music, leaves Motown to form his own label

Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute



Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.

