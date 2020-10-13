The Sydney Morning Herald GWS player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly https://t.co/dOYNjk807K 1 minute ago
Biame Marra Jiemba RT @agerealfooty: Very sad news this morning, with the @GWSGIANTS mourning the death of foundation @aflwomens player Jacinda Barclay. Vale… 5 minutes ago
MSN Australia GWS player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly https://t.co/LDtSFmuYTV https://t.co/UwnE8wYdZe 6 minutes ago
Real Footy (AFL) Very sad news this morning, with the @GWSGIANTS mourning the death of foundation @aflwomens player Jacinda Barclay.… https://t.co/INUgMUOvWR 12 minutes ago
Daniel Cherny 📰 Horrible news as GWS AFLW player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly at 29.
https://t.co/ACX8N86OrE 21 minutes ago
Ozesurfer GWS player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly https://t.co/etFi1yHwQz 23 minutes ago