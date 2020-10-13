Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GWS player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly

The Age Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The football world is in shock after the sudden death of Greater Western Sydney AFLW player Jacinda Barclay.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald GWS player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly https://t.co/dOYNjk807K 1 minute ago

Clay02911789

Biame Marra Jiemba RT @agerealfooty: Very sad news this morning, with the @GWSGIANTS mourning the death of foundation @aflwomens player Jacinda Barclay. Vale… 5 minutes ago

MSNAustralia

MSN Australia GWS player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly https://t.co/LDtSFmuYTV https://t.co/UwnE8wYdZe 6 minutes ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) Very sad news this morning, with the @GWSGIANTS mourning the death of foundation @aflwomens player Jacinda Barclay.… https://t.co/INUgMUOvWR 12 minutes ago

DanielCherny

Daniel Cherny 📰 Horrible news as GWS AFLW player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly at 29. https://t.co/ACX8N86OrE 21 minutes ago

Ozesurfer

Ozesurfer GWS player Jacinda Barclay dies suddenly https://t.co/etFi1yHwQz 23 minutes ago