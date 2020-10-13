‘Unmasking’ probe commissioned by Barr concludes without charges or public report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power



For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on September 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources In a blow to Trump, AG Barr's investigation into Flynn's 'unmasking' ended without criminal charges or a public report The development is a huge defeat for Trump, who has long alleged that the previous administration engaged in a broad conspiracy against him.

Business Insider 6 hours ago





Tweets about this