Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Unmasking’ probe commissioned by Barr concludes without charges or public report

Washington Post Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The federal prosecutor appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr to review whether Obama-era officials improperly requested the identities of individuals whose names were redacted in intelligence documents has completed his work without finding any substantive wrongdoing, according to people familiar with the matter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power [Video]

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power

For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

In a blow to Trump, AG Barr's investigation into Flynn's 'unmasking' ended without criminal charges or a public report

 The development is a huge defeat for Trump, who has long alleged that the previous administration engaged in a broad conspiracy against him.
Business Insider


Tweets about this