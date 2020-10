You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Supreme Court Halts 2020 Census Count



The Supreme Court has halted the 2020 Census, which was supposed to continue through the end of the month. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24 Published 1 hour ago Pa. Supreme Court Issues Rulings On Mail-In Ballots



The state Supreme Court granted the Democratic Party’s request to order a three-day extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:05 Published on September 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Supreme Court grants Trump administration's request to halt census count while appeal plays out The Supreme Court granted a request from the Trump administration to halt the census count while an appeal plays out over a lower...

Upworthy 2 hours ago



Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to halt census count The Trump administration on Wednesday filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court seeking to halt the 2020 census count.

Upworthy 6 days ago





Tweets about this