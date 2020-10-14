Global  
 

Why Twitter suspended accounts made to look as if they belonged to Black Trump supporters

CBC.ca Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Twitter said Tuesday it suspended accounts purportedly owned by Black Trump supporters, saying they violate Twitter's policy against platform manipulation and spam. That policy prohibits co-ordination among accounts to artificially influence  conversation, including the use of multiple or fake accounts.
News video: Black voters at Kansas City rally talk about why they are backing Trump

Black voters at Kansas City rally talk about why they are backing Trump 02:22

 Black voters at a Donald Trump rally in Kansas City talked about why they are backing a man his critics say is a racist.

