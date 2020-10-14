|
Why Twitter suspended accounts made to look as if they belonged to Black Trump supporters
Twitter said Tuesday it suspended accounts purportedly owned by Black Trump supporters, saying they violate Twitter's policy against platform manipulation and spam. That policy prohibits co-ordination among accounts to artificially influence conversation, including the use of multiple or fake accounts.
