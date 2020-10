Norway says Russia backed a cyber attack against its parliament Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Russian Embassy in Oslo said Norway's accusations that Moscow was behind the cyber attacks were not backed up with evidence and were unacceptable. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Norway says Russia behind cyber attack against its parliament Russia was behind a cyber attack launched against the Norwegian parliament in August, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Upworthy 19 hours ago





Tweets about this