Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MS Dhoni calls Sam Curran 'complete cricketer' after Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2020 win vs SRH

DNA Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
MS Dhoni labelled Sam Curran as a 'complete cricketer' for his all-round skills as Chennai Super Kings completed a 20-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sam Curran smashed 31 off 21 balls and took the big wicket of David Warner in the chase as the three-time champions...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach

Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach 01:24

 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Going forward, hoping good score on board, says SRH Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Going forward, hoping good score on board, says SRH Coach

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13)..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published
Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK [Video]

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Dhoni hails Curran as a 'complete cricketer' after key IPL win

 Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hailed Sam Curran as a "complete cricketer" for Chennai Super Kings after the England all-rounder played a key part in the...
News24


Tweets about this