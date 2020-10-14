|
Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson have paused COVID-19 vaccine trials. Why experts say that's reassuring, not frightening.
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Experts say the recent pause on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials aren't unusual, but rather show scientific safety processes are working.
