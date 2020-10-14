Global  
 

Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson have paused COVID-19 vaccine trials. Why experts say that's reassuring, not frightening.

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Experts say the recent pause on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials aren't unusual, but rather show scientific safety processes are working.
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

 The company explained that one of its volunteers came down with an unexplained illness. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Coronavirus treatment trials halted over safety concerns

 Eli Lilly has suspended tests on a coronavirus antibody treatment over a potential safety concern. This comes one day after Johnson & Johnson put its COVID-19..
CBS News
Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern

Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial due to unexplained illness

Johnson & Johnson’s clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine was paused after a volunteer came down with an unexplained..
FDA faults quality control at Eli Lilly plant

FDA faults quality control at Eli Lilly plant

U.S. drug inspectors uncovered serious quality control problems at an Eli Lilly pharmaceutical plant that is ramping up to manufacture one of two promising COVID-19 drugs touted by President Trump as "a cure" for the disease, according to government documents and three sources familiar with the matter. Jillian Kitchener reports

Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody trial paused due to safety concerns

 El Lilly & Co. paused enrollment of participants in a clinical trial of its antibody treatment for COVID-19 due to a potential safety concern, pushing down the..
Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway. Fred Katayama..

Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial. What's Next?

Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial. What's Next?

Johnson & Johnson's late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial is on pause.

UW Health Doctor explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial pause, next steps

UW Health Doctor explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial pause, next steps

UW Health Doctor Bill Hartman spoke with our Carole Meekins today about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial that has been paused.

Covid-19 coronavirus: Possible safety issue spurs pause of antibody study

Covid-19 coronavirus: Possible safety issue spurs pause of antibody study Independent monitors have paused enrollment in a study testing the Covid-19 antiviral drug remdesivir plus an experimental antibody therapy being developed by...
