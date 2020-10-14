Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson have paused COVID-19 vaccine trials. Why experts say that's reassuring, not frightening.

FDA faults quality control at Eli Lilly plant



U.S. drug inspectors uncovered serious quality control problems at an Eli Lilly pharmaceutical plant that is ramping up to manufacture one of two promising COVID-19 drugs touted by President Trump as "a cure" for the disease, according to government documents and three sources familiar with the matter. Jillian Kitchener reports

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published on January 1, 1970