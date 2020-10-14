Nancy Pelosi calls CNN's Wolf Blitzer an 'apologist' for the 'Republican position' in tense interview

Did Bill Barr Defend Voter Fraud Allegations?



Bill Barr is the Attorney General of the United States. He recently gave an interview to CNN's Wolf Blitzer. During the interview Barr was asked about his resistance to mail-in-voting. Barr said that foreign countries could create fake ballots and mail them to people. His argument is that people try to counterfeit currency so why not mail-in-ballots? CNN's political analysts say that Barr's remarks defended voter fraud and submitted to Pres. Donald Trump's paranoia.

