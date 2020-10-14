Global  
 

New York Jets release star running back Le'Veon Bell after trade talks

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The New York Jets decided to move on from Le'Veon Bell just a year and a half after signing the RB to a massive long-term contract.
Jets have likely positive COVID-19 test

 New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test. The player was retested and the..
USATODAY.com

New York Jets are sent home after player's presumptive positive COVID-19 test

 The Arizona Cardinals, who the Jets are hosting this Sunday, are scheduled to leave for New York on Friday, but that might be in jeopardy.
USATODAY.com

Quinnen Williams Has Weapons Charge Against Him Dropped

 The charge against Williams, a defensive lineman for the Jets, stemmed from the discovery of a handgun in his checked baggage at La Guardia Airport in March.
NYTimes.com

