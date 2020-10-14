Global  
 

Was umpire Paul Reiffel right in not signaling wide after MS Dhoni's 'anger' in CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 clash?

DNA Wednesday, 14 October 2020
The IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai saw a tense moment when umpire Paul Reiffel was about to signal a wide but MS Dhoni's angry reaction apparently forced him to change the decision. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 20 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
News video: IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News 03:18

 Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13) in a battle to keep its IPL 2020 hopes alive.The three-time champions and last ediition's runner-up,...

