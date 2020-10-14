|
Was umpire Paul Reiffel right in not signaling wide after MS Dhoni's 'anger' in CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 clash?
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai saw a tense moment when umpire Paul Reiffel was about to signal a wide but MS Dhoni's angry reaction apparently forced him to change the decision. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 20 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
|
|
|
