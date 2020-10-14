|
'Slayer Pete': Buttigieg emerges as Biden's unlikely Fox News fighter
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Former presidential contender receives rave reviews as rapier-tongued opponent of Trump’s cable-TV apologists At home, he is the unassuming former mayor of a small town in Indiana, where he lives happily with his husband, a junior high school teacher, and their two lazy dogs . Related: Mitch...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe BidenFormer President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News
Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com
Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nationFormer President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
NYTimes.com
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Indiana State of the eastern central United States
12 days out from Election Day, Mike Pence is holding a rally in deeply red Indiana. Why?Vice President Mike Pence will collect some much-needed campaign dollars from his home state during a trip sandwiched between battleground states.
USATODAY.com
Indiana police fire new officer after social media posts reveal link to neo-Nazi forumLafayette police fired Officer Joseph Zacharek on Saturday after social media posts claimed he was part of Iron March, a disbanded neo-Nazi forum.
USATODAY.com
Grandfather pleads guilty in death of toddler who fell from cruise shipSalvatore Anello will not serve any jail time and will serve probation in his home state of Indiana.
CBS News
1987 Chevy Camaro reported stolen 32 years ago finally recovered in Indiana reservoirPolice said a fisherman used sonar to find the retro ride upside down in several feet of silt.
USATODAY.com
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
50 Cent doubles down on Trump endorsement: ‘Don’t want to be 20 Cent’50 Cent says he’s voting for his financial interests 50 Cent has made it very clear he is not interested in Joe Biden’s plan for America. The rapper went..
WorldNews
Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry files to toss lawsuit accusing him of rape, calling it 'malicious and defamatory'Three months after a lawsuit accusing him of rape was filed, ex-Fox News star Ed Henry is calling it "malicious and defamatory" and seeking to toss it.
USATODAY.com
Trump Claims 'I Am Immune' From COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:21Published
LeBron James Says He 'Damn Sure Won’t Go Back And Forth' With President TrumpLeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election ... saying he "damn sure won't go back and forth" with #45. The..
TMZ.com
Trump's lawyer Giuliani dismisses 'compromising' clip from new Borat filmRudy Giuliani describes as a "fabrication" a scene appearing to show him with hands down his trousers.
BBC News
DNI John Ratcliffe says Iran, Russia interfering in presidential electionDirector National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran sought to sow unrest in the U.S. in an attempt to damage President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee would toss a can of gasoline into heated electionOur View: Rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett by Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell betrays voters casting their verdict.
USATODAY.com
McConnell to push vote on relief bill set to failSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is prepared coronavirus relief bill to the floor Wednesday that is expected to fail. (Oct. 21)
USATODAY.com
Trump, Pelosi and McConnell at odds over coronavirus stimulus dealHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is citing progress in stimulus relief talks with the White House as tens of millions of Americans struggle in the midst of the..
CBS News
Covid-19 coronavirus: McConnell warns White House against relief dealWashington negotiations on a huge Covid-19 relief bill took a modest step forward today, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this