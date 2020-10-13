Supreme Court grants Trump request to halt 2020 census

SIGO DEVOLTA#TIMBETA Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/8dBOEhT4yk https://t.co/WuTxYKnjQw 3 minutes ago Howard Bashman “Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump; President Trump’s Supreme Court… https://t.co/RT1bByhgii 39 minutes ago Pam #Resist Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/wZbuO8UiwK 44 minutes ago BXer solittletime Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/Z2W0H51kWj 50 minutes ago theinfomaker.com UNITED STATES | U.S. https://t.co/7KfcXmIAn9 Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn… https://t.co/p6JfKfC9A6 55 minutes ago MaureenCKelly Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump. But she is already Trump's pawn.… https://t.co/EqTZFxrz47 57 minutes ago Richard D. King Funny, Barr said the same thing. Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/yCEMKoEVwp 1 hour ago Ellen Lebowitz Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/zJAbbdge0g Trump,Inc. POTUS,Inc. 1 hour ago