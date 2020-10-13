Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court grants Trump request to halt 2020 census

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Supreme Court grants Trump request to halt 2020 censusThe Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Trump administration’s request...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Trailing in Pennsylvania, Launches Familiar Attacks on Biden

 At a rally in Johnstown, Pa., the president’s aides nudged him toward a populist script. But he also had other issues in mind.
NYTimes.com

Trump pleas with suburban women: 'Please like me'

 President Donald Trump has anchored his second rally since contracting the coronavirus, telling voters in Pennsylvania that a vote for him is a vote to protect..
USATODAY.com

2020 election updates – Biden: I prayed for Trump's recovery; Labor secretary's wife tests positive

 Just one more debate, a Supreme Court confirmation fight and millions of votes to go before we know who will be in the White House come Jan. 20.
USATODAY.com
'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris [Video]

'I don't recall': Barrett grilled by Sen. Harris

Senator Kamala Harris asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, whether she knew of the president's tweets saying he wanted to nominate a judge who would overturn Obamacare.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:01Published

Why the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity opposes more coronavirus aid

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning a vote on a limited coronavirus stimulus bill as the Trump administration and House Democrats struggle to..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court: Barrett bats away tough Democratic probing

 United States Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted away Democrats' sceptical questions on abortion, healthcare and a possible disputed-election fight..
New Zealand Herald
Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early [Video]

Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind down data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Barrett’s Testimony Is a Deft Mix of Expertise and Evasion

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett demonstrated easy familiarity with Supreme Court precedents but said almost nothing about whether they should stand.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

State Supreme Court Justice Grisanti pushed police officer, invoked mayor's name after fight with neighbors [Video]

State Supreme Court Justice Grisanti pushed police officer, invoked mayor's name after fight with neighbors

Body camera footage obtained by the I-Team through a Freedom of Information Law request shows that State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti admitted to shoving a police officer.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 05:41Published
Supreme Court Ends Census Count At Least For Now [Video]

Supreme Court Ends Census Count At Least For Now

The court said the counting should stop after hearing arguments from the Trump administration.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published
Supreme Court Halts 2020 Census Count [Video]

Supreme Court Halts 2020 Census Count

The Supreme Court has halted the 2020 Census, which was supposed to continue through the end of the month.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this

OthelinoSilva

SIGO DEVOLTA#TIMBETA Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/8dBOEhT4yk https://t.co/WuTxYKnjQw 3 minutes ago

howappealing

Howard Bashman “Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump; President Trump’s Supreme Court… https://t.co/RT1bByhgii 39 minutes ago

mortgageconsult

Pam #Resist Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/wZbuO8UiwK 44 minutes ago

bookcrossingfan

BXer solittletime Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/Z2W0H51kWj 50 minutes ago

theinfomakercom

theinfomaker.com UNITED STATES | U.S. https://t.co/7KfcXmIAn9 Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn… https://t.co/p6JfKfC9A6 55 minutes ago

MaureenCKelly

MaureenCKelly Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump. But she is already Trump's pawn.… https://t.co/EqTZFxrz47 57 minutes ago

RevRickKing3

Richard D. King Funny, Barr said the same thing. Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/yCEMKoEVwp 1 hour ago

ellenlebowitz

Ellen Lebowitz Barrett, Declining to Detail Legal Views, Says She Will Not Be ‘a Pawn’ of Trump https://t.co/zJAbbdge0g Trump,Inc. POTUS,Inc. 1 hour ago